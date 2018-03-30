Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday reserved its verdict in a writ petition seeking details of a ‘case’ registered against incumbent Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh for allegedly burning the national flag.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Inamul Rahiem Advocate in person and reserved his judgment after hearing his arguments.

In his petition, he cited the Registrar Sindh High Court, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan and Secretary Pakistan Bar Council as respondents.

The petitioner stated in his petition that he was shocked to read a news in print media that a case was registered against Chief Justice SHC Ahmed Ali Shiekh in 1982 in the Police Station Larkana for burning the national flag of Pakistan due to which he remained behind the bar for almost 10 months.

Inam added that in order to establish the veracity of the report, he submitted a written request to the Registrar SHC under the right to access of information under Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, to provide the following information related to the news about the Chief Justice.

According to the petition, he asked whether the case FIR No. 153/82 dated 16-8-1982, P.S Larkana was ever registered against the Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheik, whether the Chief Justice remained behind bars in the said case, whether the Chief Justice was honourably acquitted in the above said case, whether there was any other criminal case registered against the CJ prior to his elevation as a judge of High Court, whether he disclosed about his involvement in the above said criminal case at the time of his enrolment as an advocate of the high court and whether he disclosed about the above criminal case at the time of his elevation as judge of high court in his personal documents/affidavit.

The petitioner adopted that after getting no response from the Registrar Office, he submitted a written request to the Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan to obtain the similar information with the request to apprise the mechanism and procedure being followed for the recruitment of judges in the superior courts and the role of secret agencies in this regard.

He continued that after getting no response from the Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, the petitioner submitted a written request to Secretary Pakistan Bar Council to obtain the similar information.

However, he added till date the above said information was not provided by any quarter, including the Registrar Sindh High Court and Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, which otherwise speaks volumes of malice on the part of hierarchy including both the Registrars.

He contended that the accusation such as burning of the national flag and remaining behind the bar for 10 months brings an embarrassing situation for the Chief Justice in the performance of his functions as it comes within the ambit of anti-state activities.

Inam maintained that the petitioner intended to file a reference under Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan against the Chief Justice Sindh High Court therefore requested for the provision of record form the respondents.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to issue direction to the respondent No 2 and 3 to provide the required information.

He also requested the court that it may direct the respondents to provide the procedure adopted for the security clearance of the judges at the time of elevation to superior courts and the name of prescribed agencies who gave clearance in this particular regard.