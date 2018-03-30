Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s experienced bowler Ijaz Ur Rehman won the Pakistan Day Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 title after beating his opponents way behind in the final round played here at Leisure Citi Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall on late Monday night.

The championship was conducted by Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association (ITBA) under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), in masters and women’s singles events in which around 50 male and 35 female bowlers took part.

In the women’s singles, it was three-way battle between Shaiza Nayyar, Rukhsana and Rozina Ali, but Shazia took title with a score of 235 pins in two games. Rukhsana was way ahead after the first game, but to the much credit of Rozina, she recovered well and closed the gap to just 8 pins and in the last 4 attempts, Rozina required 20 pins to grab second place, but Rukhsana kept her composure and landed the second place with total of 197 pins, while Rozina finished third with 171 pins.

In the men’s masters singles, Ijaz Ur Rehman clinched the title with total 360 pins with an average of 180, while Saqib Shahzad secured second winning 345 pins with an average of 172.5 and Afzal Akhtar finished third by earning 324 pins with an average of 166.

Pakhtoon Action Committee president Javed Bangash graced the occasion and lauded the efforts of the PTBF for the promotion of the game across the country. He offered his all-out support for the promotion of bowling in Pakistan. Later, he awarded cash prize of Rs 30,000 and trophy to Ijaz Ur Rehman, Rs 20,000 and trophy to Saqib and Rs 10,000 and bronze medal to Afzal. He also gave away trophy and Rs 10,000 to Shazia, Rs 7000 and trophy to Rukhsana and Rs 3000 and bronze medal to Rozina Ali.

Talking to The Nation, Ijaz said he is striving hard to provide the best entertainment and maximum exposure to Pakistani youth at very subsidized rate. “It is not easy to ensure the best and quality bowling and offer 50 percent discount to bowlers. I have started bowling alley with the purpose of helping youth instead of minting money. The federation is very proud of our young bowlers, who are doing wonders and earning laurels for the country at international level.”

Praising youngster Ali Sura, Ijaz termed him an asset of Pakistan in tenpin bowling and said: “We are very glad for Ali’s achievement and we will fully support him at national and international level, as we feel he has potential to win laurels for the country.”

Prize winners of Pakistan Day Tenpin Bowling Championship pose with their trophies.