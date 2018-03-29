Share:

Under-trial prisoner dies in jail hospital

An under-trial prisoner arrested in vehicle theft and narcotics cases died in jail hospital on Tuesday. Police said the accused, Imran, son of Sadiq, was brought to jail on June 27, 2017. On Monday night, he suffered from breathing problem and chest pain. He was admitted to jail hospital emergency room but he could not survive. The apparent cause of death is cardiopulmonary arrest. Necessary procedure for judicial inquest and post-mortem were being adopted.–APP

Pakistan Day celebrations continue

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana Tuesday paid tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He was addressing a seminar held in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations at the Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam. Vice Chairman of NPT Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed and Justice (r) Mian Aftab Farrukh, Mian Farooq Altaf and Shahid Rasheed also spoke on the occasion. The governor appreciated NPT for promoting the ideology of Pakistan, saying: “Such events inculcate patriotism amongst youth.” He said the NPT was carrying forward the mission of Majid Nizami. He also acknowledged the contributions of Ghulam Hyder Wyen to construction Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam. In his written message, NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar said Muslims of the subcontinent found their way forward after the passage of Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940. –Staff Reporter

Photo exhibition opens at KEMU

Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah inaugurated 12th All Pakistan Arts & Photography exhibition at King Edward Medical University on Tuesday. VC KEMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Kazi Saeed, Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi & other faculty members were also present. Prof Amir Zaman Khan informed that 30 educational institutions were participating in this exhibition. More than 1500 pieces of art have been displayed in the exhibition prepared/created by the students.–Staff Reporter

Workshop on research proposal writing

Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) has organized second round of six-day international workshop on research proposal development for young faculty members and M Phil/PhD scholars at ISCS committee room. Trainers from Germany, USA and Pakistan are the resource persons of the workshop. Also, a meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakir here on Tuesday which approved 34 PhD synopses, 18 evaluation reports, 19 panel of examiners, 10 extension cases and 3 miscellaneous cases.–Staff Reporter

BA/BSc exams from April 5

Punjab University BA/BSc (composite) and BA/B.Sc Part-II annual examinations 2018 will commence from April 5, 2018, for which roll number slips have been dispatched to all candidates through registered mail on their addresses. Meanwhile, The PU Examinations Department has issued date sheets of BSc Medical Laboratory Technology Course (MLT) (Hons) (4-year program) Part-I and II annual examination 2017. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk. –Staff Reporter

NAB gives cheque to housing society chief

National Accountability Bureau Director General Shahzad Saleem Tuesday handed over Rs7.36 million cheque to the Gujranwala Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society President. A spokesman for the anti-graft body said Lahore NAB had launched a probe over the complaints received against Management of GIECHS about embezzlement. All accused including Muhammad Yaqoob Luna, Ghulam Ali, Zakaullah Bhatti, Tariq Ashraf Khan, Chaudhry Fakar-uz-Zaman and others were arrested and a corruption Reference had been filed in the Accountability Court during 2015.–Staff Reporter