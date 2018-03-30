Share:

Drama titled ‘Kala Coat’ presented at RAC

RAWALPINDI: In connection with Pakistan Day celebrations, a drama titled “Kala Coat” was presented at the Rawalpindi Arts Council on Tuesday. The clash between destructive and constructive forces was the theme of the drama and at the end it gave the audience a message of hope and a brighter future of Pakistan. Written by Imran Chaudhry the drama has been directed by Syed Smeer Shah. Naeem Tota, Naseem Khan, Shabir Shah, Naeem Babba, Shugufta Qureshi, Swera Shehzadi, Arshad Khan, Shehzad Mughal, Imran Disco and Ali Shah were casted in the drama.

Speaking on the occasion, RAC resident director Waqar Ahmed said the RAC has revived the culture of stage dramas among families through constructive and positive dramas presented at the RAC.. He said the RAC has spread the message of patriotism and sacrifice on the Pakistan Day through dramas, painting and photo exhibitions and other cultural shows.–staff reporter

Arid university signs MoU with South Punjab Forest Company

RAWALPINDI: Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and South Punjab Forest Company on Tuesday have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote forestry research in South Punjab with the overall aim to increase the forest cover of Southern Punjab. The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR and Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC on behalf of their respective organisations.

Other objectives of this understanding include research collaboration and writing joint research papers and publications, proposal development, putting up efforts to improve the forest cover in the assigned riverine, arid and irrigated areas of Southern Punjab through long-term forest monitoring, and supporting each other in achieving the overall goal of Public Private Partnership (PPP) in forestry sector.

This partnership will allow the students of Forestry, Range Management & Wildlife, PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi to conduct research on SPFC’s project sites which will promote commercial forestry and range management in Pakistan. According to Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC, the MoU will pave way for the students of natural sciences to research about the benefits of commercial forestry and range management to the economy and environment alike. He further said, ‘The Government of the Punjab takes pride in introducing commercial forestry in Pakistan and by engaging the brilliant minds this field is definitely going to prosper’.

Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, VC, PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi ‘lauded the efforts of SPFC in the effort to increase forest cover in southern Punjab. He said that this MoU will help to conduct joint activities/Research projects and to maintain commercial forest activities by the students of the faculty of Forestry, Range Management and Wildlife. –staff reporter

He hoped that such collaboration will result in successful implementation of ongoing efforts by private investors and its scientific reporting.