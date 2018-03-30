Share:

Lahore - Punjab University and TABA Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding for collaborating on various projects relating to social service, culture and research. A signing ceremony was held at PU Vice Chancellor’s office on Tuesday. PU VC Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Founder of TABA Foundation Brig (r) Asif Mahmood, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan and Director External Linkages Fauzia Hadi Ali were present on the occasion. According to MoU, both the parties would arrange mutual interaction with students and society at large for the purpose of community welfare. PU and TABA would plan and execute other activities to promote research and innovation in the society by promoting industry-academia linkages.