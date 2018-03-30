Share:

SHIKARPUR - Three more children died due to measles at two villages of Khanpur on Tuesday.

According to officials, Shumaila (5), d/o Abdul Wahab, and Shamshad (4), d/o Irshad Buriro died from alleged measles disease at village Abdullah Buriro, and Nasima (4) d/o Sanaullah Buriro died from same disease at Mor Khan Buriro Village of Khanpur. The heirs of deceased recorded their protest and alleged that Shikarpur Health Department has failed to fulfil its responsibilities. They demanded Sindh chief minister, health minister and other concerned officials to take notice of the measles outbreak in Shikarpur.

Dr Aftab Ahmed said that at least 18 children had died from measles disease in the district. “We are investigating about the deaths of three children, who lost their lives at Khanpur villages,” he added. He said: “We had been administering anti measles vaccine at least 5000 children on daily basis for days with the help of 600 Lady Health Workers (LHW) and 105 vaccinators at their door steps at several union councils of district Shikarpur during an ongoing drive.”

“We have administered at least 60,000 children and drive is still ongoing so far to avoid further loss of children,” he added.

Dr Aftab further said that we have been facing skilled staff shortage. At least eight hundred children were affected from measles, 102 children were moved to the civil hospital and other health care centres’ for medical attention while seven medical camps have been established to cope with the disease, he added.

The health department arranged free ambulance service to move the affected children to health centres’ while separate wards for measles patients have also been set up at Shikarpur, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Khanpur, Garhi Yasin, Mian-Jo-Goth, Chak, Birkan, Madeji and Dakhan towns of Shikarpur.

BOY DIES

An eleven year old boy died owing to fallen from an electric pole when he was trying to catch a pigeon at Ruk Village on Tuesday.

Villagers said Suhail Ahmed Rajar (11), climbed an electric pole to catch his pigeon, after catching the pigeon he tried to come down resultantly, he fallen from the pole and died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to taluka hospital Lakhi Ghulam Shah for autopsy and later, handed over his heirs.