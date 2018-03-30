Share:

Lahore-Islamabad United skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has backed Asif Ali’s selection in the national squad for the West Indies T20 series saying the team needs power-hitter like him.



Talking to reporters during a sports event here on Tuesday, former Pakistan captain said that the national team has long needed power-hitters and that he is confident Asif Ali, who sealed Islamabad United’s title win with three sixes against Peshawar Zalmi, is the right man for the job.



“I have always said that the Pakistan team needs a power-hitting batsmen and now we have got one from the PSL in shape of Asif Ali, who can come in during the middle overs and hit with a strike rate of 160, 170. That momentum has been missing from the national team. He has a good temperament and will hopefully contribute his best to the national team as well,” he added.



Lauding the team effort of Islamabad United and hard word of team management, Misbah said: “Credit to the players and the entire team as everyone contributed well in team’s title triumph. From the selection to execution, we did our homework, we had a very strong bench, with backups for every position. All this benefitted us and helped us win the coveted trophy,” he added. The United captain has stressed upon preparing more players for the national side in the fourth edition of PSL next year. He said all those who performed exceptionally during the third edition of the PSL must be given a chance in Pakistan team. “If the PSL top performers are not given their due right in Pakistan team, they will get disappointed and demoralised. But the selectors have their own vision and plan, so I can’t say much,” he added.