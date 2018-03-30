Share:

KARACHI - Robbers robbed a money changer company of Rs2.7 million and wounded the company manager in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station on Tuesday.

Police said that three armed robbers barged in the exchange located at Jauhar Morr, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and held the staffers hostage at gunpoint. They looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the staffers. When staffers tried to catch them, they resorted to firing and left manager Arsalan wounded. The criminals also snatched the gun from the company security guard. Police registered the case and started collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to arrest the criminals.

Also, the Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested two extortionists allegedly associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and recovered weapons from them.

The Rangers spokesperson said that paramilitary troops conducted a raid in Surjani Town and arrested three accused, Shahzad, Iftikhar and Imran.

Iqbal Market police claimed to have arrested a couple running a narcotics den in the locality and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that accused Manzoor Hussain and his wife Faiza were running a drug den in the locality. Gulberg police arrested accused Owais, Shehryar and Ali Jan and recovered weapons from them.

Police said the group of robbers was wanted in a number of street crime cases. Police recovered weapons, looted valuables and snatched motorbikes from them.

Also, Liaquatabad and Supermarket police arrested suspected criminals Rehan and Tariq Hussain and recovered weapons from them. Docks police arrested alleged drug peddlers Asif and Sumair Khan and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

On the other hand, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 87 suspected criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

Police said that suspects were held in 56 raids and six encounters. The accused included robbers, street criminals, extortionists, drug peddlers, absconders and those possessing illegal weapons.

Separately, Darakhsan police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler while recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession. Police said that accused Asif Niazi was arrested in a raid conducted in DHA Phase-V for his links with Lyari gangsters and he used to supply expensive drugs to youngsters in posh areas of the city. Police said that elder brother of the accused had been killed in an encounter with the police a couple of months ago.