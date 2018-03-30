Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif Tuesday claimed former dictator Pervez Musharraf set up the National Accountability Bureau to force politicians to switch loyalties before the 2002 elections.

In an informal chat with media persons inside the accountability court before hearing of the Avenfield properties corruption reference, he said the bureau could be used again in the same way before the next general elections. He demanded abolition of all laws which were made during the martial law years. The former prime minister asserted a law better than the NAB Ordinance could be introduced. He stated the incumbent Parliament still had time to resolve the various issues of importance.

Sharif said former dictator Musharraf was lying to the nation about his return. He had changed his plan citing security reasons just to avoid court trial, Nawaz claimed.

The former PM said he was facing the courts with his daughter in Pakistan, adding the people could see the difference between a dictator and a politician.

When asked about former army chief General (r) Raheel Sharif’s role in Musharraf’s being abroad, he said he would tell the truth at the right time.

Replying to a question, he admitted the mistake he made with regard to “Memogate” case against Pakistan People’s Party government and the then Pak Ambassador to the United States, Hussain Haqqani. Sharif said he regretted becoming part of the case against PPP.

The former PM said the cases were fabricated against politicians in the past and this process was still continuing. He reiterated he believed in the power of voters’ thumb instead of the finger of the third umpire. The nation knew he was not one of those who awaited the ‘signal’. The former prime minister said, “We are fighting for democracy.”

Replying to a question about the interim prime minster and the next general elections, Sharif said two months were left in the tenure of the incumbent government and they would not allow delay of a single hour in the holding of the next general elections.

Sharif said the next caretaker PM should be made with consensus of politicians and he had talked to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in this regard. He said PM Abbasi’s statement about the Senate chairman was totally correct.

Sharif did not reply to a question regarding former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and his recent press conference as well as statements, but claimed there was no rift in the party and it was united.

Meanwhile, head of the Panama joint investigation team, Wajid Zia, told the accountability court that the Sharif family had submitted forged documents to the team during the investigations.

While testifying before the court on Avenfield flats reference, Zia asserted Maryam Nawaz and her brothers had submitted forged documents. He said the JIT had concluded after forensic examination of the documents that they were forged.

He affirmed the Sharif family had changed the dates on the documents. The family had admitted to have bought the apartments during 1990s, but the dates on the documents were changed from 2004 to 2006, he said.

During the hearing, the court allowed the NAB to include the Qatari letter and the one from British Virgin Islands to be included as evidence.