RAWALPINDI - PML-N MNA Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar on Tuesday said that former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was being victimised as he had decided to take action against former military dictator General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Talking to newsmen at a youth convention held at the Sixth Road, he said Mian Nawaz Sharif was approached to forgive Musharraf but he refused and decided to take action against him for abrogating the constitution and military coup against an elected government. “When he was approached, Nawaz Sharif said he forgives Musharraf personally but not for using armed forces against an elected government and the parliament,” he said.

To a question as to who allows Musharraf to go aboard, he said the friends of the Musharraf helped him to go aboard and they were still active in the country. When asked to name the friends of Musharraf, he answered: “You know them better than me."

Musharraf is a coward: Maryam

Online adds: Maryam Nawaz has said that Musharraf is a coward while we are facing the cases. “People like General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf are coward while we are facing the cases bravely. We did not hide ourselves in hospital,” Maryam Nawaz said this while talking to media men after her appearance in Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday.

If Musharraf was to return to country why would he have fled, she stated.

There should be distinction between the politicians and people like Musharraf , she added.

No witness has said that we have done corruption till today, she said.

Tell us about any witness who came to dock and said that corruption has been committed, she stressed.

Case is continuing for seven month, has any witness given any statement against us, she said.