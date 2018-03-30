Share:

KARACHI - Neuropsychiatric diseases are increasing in posh areas, say experts.

Speaking at a pre-conference workshop for the 6th international conference on endorsing health science research, ICEHCR, 2018, they said the core reason for drug addiction in Pakistan was that people don’t actually think it is inappropriate. This is the biggest mistake that people make today by underestimating the effects and consequences of narcotics or drugs.

The speakers said some people want to be fit in the elite class or in workplace, some others get addicted because of their stress related to work, house, kids, education, poverty or to match the needs of the society.

They said drugs and narcotics actually increase the dopamine levels in one’s brain that makes the person feel happy, relaxed and confident.

Pro Vice Chancellor DIMC Prof Dr Mohammad Masroor, Brig Dr Shoaib Ahmed, Prof Dr Raza-ur Rahman, Dr Washdev, Dr Mahjabeen Khan, Dr Ayesha Sarwat, Dr Sadaf Ahmed, Prof Dr Zeba Haque and Dr Sonia Siddiqui from DIMC and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan from the Institute of Behavioural Sciences, DUHS spoke on the occasion. They said different drugs are common in the elite class such as heroin and other drugs called Harry, Ice, Sheesha and crystal.

However, bhang, pot, cannabis, beer, charas, weed, grass, shamama, jambul, morf, hazel, china, sardai, smack, kupi, thara, angoori, dope, gross and hemp are also being used by the drug addicts.

Psychiatrists say that the number of neuropsychiatric patients is significantly increasing in the posh areas. This is a dangerous sign for healthcare sector as well as the society.

It is the core responsibility of parents, teachers and government to help control drug addiction in Pakistan.

The perception and challenges a person faces during the treatment of drug addiction and the social behaviour of people towards them are also unfriendly which leads them to indulge in such activities.

Even certain antidepressants can cause addiction such as Lexotanil and Xanax. The drugs that induce behavioural and neurochemical changes are impossible to quit. The patients should consult certified psychologists for their treatment.

The drug abuse can cause Schizophrenia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, depression and many other diseases. Addicted patients can be successfully treated in certified rehabilitation centres with proper medication and exercises.

At the end, the speakers emphasized the need of introducing religious and spiritual values in our society to combat drug abuse.