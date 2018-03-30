Share:

Lahore - National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Zone Police Darbar was organised at Beat 20 on Tuesday. DIG NH&MP Ahmad Arslan Malik addressed the ceremony participants. He called upon the force to get ready to tackle new challenges in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects along the highways and motorways. He also offered 'dua' for the police martyrs during the Darbar and listened to the problems facing the officers and jawans.