islamabad - National Task Force (NTF) under Ministry of National Health Services seized 64 centers, in the last week, involved in manufacturing and selling of unregistered medicines in the country, said an official on Tuesday.The statement issued said that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched a drive against spurious and unregistered drugs and conducted 191 raids in all provinces during last one week.

The statement said that NTF of DRAP is submitting daily activity report and has taken action against manufacturers and distributers involved in violation of DRAP Act, 2012 and Drugs Act, 1976.

According to statement, 64 centers involved in spurious drugs business were sealed which include medical Stores, pharmacies and distributors.

Four FIRs were lodged against accused persons and further permission to lodge 02 FIRs is sought from the concerned Quality Control Board.

The statement further added that this campaign was started on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan and is part of the road map for eradication of spurious, sub-standard and unregistered drugs from Pakistan.

DRAP has already requested the general public to support DRAP by informing if they find any person, medical store, pharmacy, distributor& manufacturer involved in manufacturing and sale of unregistered, substandard and spurious drugs.

Medical Stores and Pharmacies owners were asked not to purchase any medicine without a legal bill warranty.

Printing presses vendors are also warned to print only packing material of registered medicine of licensed manufacturers. During various activities of National Task Force across the country a number of unregistered and Government property medicines were recovered and seized.

CEO, DRAP Dr. Sheikh Akhtar Hussain has vows its commitment to eradicate the spurious and un-registered drugs from Pakistani market.