PESHAWAR - Members of opposition parties in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday called for convening session of the provincial assembly to discuss the overall situation in the province.

They alleged that law and order situation in the province was worsening with each passing day; corruption was rampant and the NAB had already launched inquiries against Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and some ministers, thus a session of the Assembly was necessary to discuss the matters.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Auragzeb Nalota, ANP leaders Sardar Hussian Babak and dissent PTI lawmaker Ziaullah Afridi who has now formally joined the PPP, formally submitted requisition in the KP Assembly secretariat along with agenda for the proposed sitting.

Talking to reporters, Aurangzeb Nalota accused the PTI-led KP government of promoting corruption and said that law and order situation was also worsening day by day in the province. Besides, CM KP Pervez Khattak and some of his cabinet members are being accused of being involved in corruption, he said.

He alleged that official helicopter of the KP government was being used for personal and political means, besides blue-eyed people were recruited in Rescue 1122 and other government departments. He said that the situation warranted a thorough discussion in the provincial assembly.

He called upon the NAB chairman to take note of increasing corruption in the province. He asked the CM to resign after being accused of massive corruption. He warned that the entire opposition would stage a sit-in outside the KP Assembly if the CM did not resign.

The ANP leader Sardar Hussain Babak asked the CM not to threaten opposition lawmakers. The PTI, he said, was a party of turncoats as people around Imran Khan and Pervez Kahttak were those who had changed loyalties; hardly a sincere worker could be seen there, he said.

The PTI lawmakers in the KP Assembly were involved in horse trading in the Senate elections. However, the party leadership is silent over the misconduct, he said.