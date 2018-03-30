Share:

ISLAMABAD - Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned NAB chairman for detailed briefing about the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and to furnish details of pending cases in the bureau.

The PAC meeting chaired by Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, expressing displeasure over the performance of NAB, observed that the body had failed to complete the probe of irregularities committed in New Islamabad Airport within the prescribed period of four months. The meeting was held to review the audit of Aviation Division for the year 2016-17.

PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah said anti-corruption institutions were working better than the NAB. NAB chairman should attend the meeting of PAC on April 10. Khursheed Shah also sought details of pending cases in NAB.

Giving reasons of delay in probe, NAB representatives told PAC that the post of NAB chairman remained vacant. The ongoing inquiries would be completed soon.

The PAC observed that the probe of public money cases must not be delayed. The PAC settled audit objections on National Book Foundation. The NBF was providing books to students at low cost. The committee recommended to provide sufficient space to the NBF in universities and colleges.

The PAC chairman expressed his displeasure about financial embezzlement worth billion of rupees and malpractices in Civil Aviation Division and HEC.

Khursheed Shah said Rs9 billion had been spent on leveling of New Islamabad Airport.

Audit officials pointed out Aviation Division’s Rs660 million illegal contract to a mega engineering company. It was proved in the inquiry that the contract was awarded illegally. NAB inquiry had proved that the contract was awarded illegally. Auditors had recorded the statement of CEO of the relevant firm. The PAC asked that why the inquiry was not completed despite the passage of mandatory four-month time.

The NAB told the meeting that inquiry against irregularities in the construction of Rama Dam was continuing.