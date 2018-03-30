Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday expressed condolences over the fire incident in Russia that killed more than 50 people. In a statement, the foreign ministry said the people and the Government of Pakistan “are deeply grieved to learn about the tragic fire incident in the shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russian Federation, resulting in loss of more than 50 precious lives and injuries to many.” It added: “We convey our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured.” Pakistan, the statement said, shared the grief of the people of the Russian Federation and stands by them in this moment of grief.