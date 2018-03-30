Share:

DUBAI-The “Pakistan Day” Reception was hosted by the Pakistan Consulate at a local hotel in Dubai. The Reception was attended by a large number of Consul Generals and their representatives, officials of the UAE Government, media and members of Pakistan community. His Excellency Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

H.EConsul General of Pakistan-Syed Javed Hassan welcomed all the guests. “Pakistan Day is a manifestation of the resolve of the muslims of South Asia and their resolute will, resulting in the creation of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah; a homeland where they could live in peace and harmony” said in his speech.

He paid special tributes to His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“In fact H.H Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was the founder of Pak-UAE relationship and called Pakistan his second home” said by him.“President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces continue to follow Pakistan friendly policies and in fact UAE armed forces contingent’s participation on our National Day Parade in Islamabad was a manifestation of our brotherly ties”, he concluded.