Share:

KATHMANDU:- A wheelchair-bound Australian who reached Everest base camp under his own power said Tuesday he was “humbled” to be the first paraplegic to make the gruelling journey mostly unaided. Scott Doolan, 28, took ten days to reach the foot of the world’s highest peak. He suffered a stress fracture while navigating the rocky terrain and extreme altitude — in his wheelchair where possible, on his hands and occasionally being carried. Doolan reached the camp, 5,364 metres (17,598 feet) above sea level, on Sunday, taking barely longer than many able-bodied trekkers. “I was struggling to breathe at that time because I was walking on my hands but I just remember looking up and seeing a crowd of about 20 people.