LAHORE - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Tuesday alleged PML-N offered money to the senators from his province to secure the chairman and deputy chairman seats in the upper house.

He made these claims while talking to media persons along with PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo along with Senior Minister Jafar Mandokhel held a meeting with the PML-Q leadership and discussed with them the prevailing political situation.

Objecting to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement regarding the Senate chairman, Balochistan CM regretted he was not expecting such kind of criticism from the chief executive of the country against an elected Senate chairman. The election of the Senate chairman, he said, had come through a secret vote and the prime minister must respect the sanctity of the vote. Instead of criticising others, he said, the PML-N leaders should revisit their own attitude and think why the people and politicians from Balochistan turned against them.

A statement issued from the Chaudhrys’ house said the leaders discussed the prevailing political and law and order situation in Balochistan and the upcoming general elections.

Since a new political party is in the making in the province, a leader of the PML-Q said the Chaudhrys discussed with the Baloch leadership the possibilities of merger of different factions of Muslim Leagues.

Ch Pervaiz and Quddus Bizenjo, according to the statement, agreed that different factions of the Muslim League must join hands before the next elections as it was vital for the unity and development of the country.