Share:

islamabad - The Capital police have constituted an 8-member team for the arrest of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others as the next hearing in the Faizabad sit-in case is nearing.

According to sources in Islamabad police, SSP (Operations) Islamabad, Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bughvi has constituted a team under the supervision of DSP level officer to ensure arrest of all the accused in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The Supreme Court had on March 19 adjourned the hearing for two weeks and ordered the police to arrest the accused. The team will report back to the high ups within the next few days, according to officials.

Earlier, the anti-terrorist court had declared Khadim Rizvi, Afzal Qadri and others accused as absconders as they did not appear in the courts. About 27 criminal cases have been registered against Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others in different police stations of the capital.

Sections of terrorism have been inserted in 10 out of the 27 cases and in 14 cases the concerned courts have issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Maulana Rizvi. Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah led by Maulana Khadim Husain Rizvi had set up a camp at Faizabad interchange in Islamabad blocking the main link between twin cities for almost a month from November 2017 to December 2017.

In the meantime, the police registered different criminal cases against him.

Later, the party ended the sit-in after striking a deal with the government that was facilitated by the Army.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad, Sultan Azam Temuri has said that community and service-oriented policing is the only way to win public confidence and conciliatory committees would be made more effective to bridge gap between police and people.

He was addressing the members of Neighborhood Watch Committees, Conciliatory Committees and Human Rights Officers at Sabzi Mandi Police Station. SP Industrial Area Liaqat Hayat Naizi , Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rana Abdul Wahab, SHO Sabzi Mandi Inspector Asjad Mehmood were also present on this occasion.

The IGP said that community policing has three parts as interaction is made in the first phase and community members tell the issues during the second phase and solution of these problems are made collectively during the last stage.

In neighborhood watch committees, he said students, doctors, house wives and notables would be also included.

He said Islamabad police is very much committed to serve the people and enhance liaison with community through inculcating various friendly measures in order to win public support.