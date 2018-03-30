Share:

KARACHI - Nazariya Pakistan Council (Trust) Islamabad has declared internationally renowned Pakistani scientist Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary ‘Scientist of the Year’.

A senior official of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) – University of Karachi (UoK) said that Prof Iqbal Choudhary, who is heading the leading research establishment of Pakistan, ICCBS – University of Karachi, has been nominated for this highest level award in recognition of his services in the field of sciences.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary also attended the special ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad, on Tuesday (March 27) to get his award.

On the eve of Pakistan Day, Nazariya Pakistan Council awards gold medals to those Pakistanis whose performance or achievements in their respective fields are outstanding. This council aims to promote and protect the ideology of Pakistan as conceived by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The official said that Prof Iqbal Choudhary has written and edited 64 books, most of which have been published in USA and Europe. He is also the author of over 1,098 research papers and chapters in top international science journals of the West, as well as 48 US patents. The cumulative impact factor of his publications is over 1800. His scientific work has been cited more than 13,700 times by other researchers with the h-index of 46. This is by far the largest number of quality publications, citations and h-index from any scientist in Pakistan.

He has won several national and international awards such as Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan. He received the prestigious title of “Distinguished National Professor” from the Higher Education Commission in 2004. He is also the recipient of the 1st Khawarizmi International Award and Prize from the President of Islamic Republic of Iran and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award in Education by the President of Azerbaijan.

He has also served as a visiting faculty in various universities of world. Under his supervision, 78 scholars have completed their PhDs, and 19 have done their MPhil.

Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Prof Atta-ur Rahman, patron-in-chief of ICCBS, the former federal minister for science and technology, and ex-chairman of the Higher Education Commission, congratulated him, and declared his achievement as an honour not only for ICCBS but also for the university.