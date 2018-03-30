Share:

rawalpindi-The Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan called on Special Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Mahtab Abbasi in his office, informed PTDC spokesman on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the MD said that we need to promote a softer tourist friendly image of Pakistan globally, for which cooperation between different organisations and involvement of public private partnership is required.

The MD further said that the Prime Minister has directed that PTDC should take all measures to promote and develop the tourism industry in Pakistan.

The PM desires that Pakistan should be recognized as a brand of quality tourism internationally so that it could contribute to the economy by earning foreign exchange for the country. For the said purpose, PTDC will also be provided with the required funds.

The MD also said that a large number of tourists from Central Asia Republics intend to visit Pakistan but due to non operation of direct flights, the number is on the lower side due to the long route from UAE.

Tajik Airlines has already applied with Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan for operation of flights from Islamabad to Dushanbe, which is still pending. In addition, PIA might also operate flights to Central Asian Countries to bring more tourists to Pakistan.

Ghafoor Khan has requested the Advisor to PM that space may be allocated to PTDC at the New Islamabad Airport for setting up a Tourist Information Centre should be allowed to display LED screens to air tourism documentaries for passengers at the airport.

Sardar Mahtab Abbasi conveyed instructions to concerned officers for the allocation of space to PTDC.

He said that the efforts of PTDC in the development and promotion of tourism in the country are appreciable and we are hopeful that with proper publicity and promotion, the tourism industry in Pakistan will flourish. The Government of Pakistan is willing to provide adequate support for the purpose.