Share:

ISLAMABAD - The central leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed grave concern over any attempt to let Nawaz Sharif and his family members leave the country after striking a deal.

In a meeting held under PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Tuesday, it was announced that the PTI would not accept “any NRO” for the Sharif family. They said that no other way except equal implementation of law on all was acceptable for the party.

The PTI leader said that the process of accountability should continue and reach its logical conclusion.They held that Nawaz Sharif should be treated like other people involved in crime.

The meeting also expressed grave concern over what it termed as the “worst [ever] economic situation” in the country.

An “Economic-Media Committee” was also constituted under the chairmanship of MNA Asad Umar to look into the “controversial narrative” launched by former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Senator Shibli Faraz and Omer Ayub Khan will be part of the committee, according to the decision taken at the meeting.

The committee will also inquire from the government about economic decline and maladministration in the country.

The meeting also announced to evolve an impressive and concrete strategy for the future of the Fata.

The PTI Chief, Imran Khan, will announce a comprehensive line of action for the future of the tribal region in April.

The PTI leaders were of the view that the federal government complicated the issue of the Fata merger by delaying it “unnecessarily”.

They said that the PML-N would not be allowed to usurp rights of the Fata residents.

The meeting also approved of preparing a reference against the Punjab chief minister and the provincial health minister, which will be prepared by the PTI Punjab’s parliamentary party.

The meeting held that the national exchequer was caused a loss of Rs1.5 billion through sale of medicine on higher prices.

The party leadership also condemned the prime minister’s statement against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and called for withdrawing his remarks.

The meeting also discussed possible action against the party’s provincial assembly members who played a “negative role” in the senate elections.

The PTI chief directed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to complete investigation into the allegations.

Furthermore, the parliamentary board of the PTI will meet on April 2 to finalise criteria for awarding party tickets to the candidates ahead of the upcoming general election.

The PTI chief Imran Khan will chair the parliamentary board meeting at his Bani Gala residence.

The PTI has already formed four parliamentary boards separately for the Punjab, Sindh, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to finalise party tickets for the next general election.

According to the party officials, the meeting will finalise criteria for selection of the candidates.

Three PTI leaders, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jehangir Khan Tareen and Asad Umar are permanent members of all the parliamentary boards of the party headed by Imran Khan.