KARACHI - Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja on Tuesday said that illegal recruitments were made to the police department from 2012 to 2015.

All of these recruitments were dismissed from service after a comprehensive investigation, Khowaja informed the Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home Affairs led by PPP lawmaker Owais Qadir Shah. Committee members, IG Khowaja, DIGs and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

He said that terminated constables moved the court and a re-test was conducted on the court orders of all those candidates. Only 349 of them were restored to their posts after they passed the NTS test.

The meeting was further informed by the home department that there was no record of those recruited in 2012 to the police department; therefore, all those who passed the recruitment process were terminated from their posts and were later recruited after new tests and interviews.

He said that irregularities were also reported in Sindh Reserved Police recruitments and a probe into the issue was completed. It is learnt that some of those selected were not even physically fit.

He said that record of the recruitment was not available for the Sindh Reserve Police and only 136 of 2,606 candidates were able to pass the test. He said that losses of millions were incurred on the provincial exchequer due to these illegal recruitments as those recruited were given commando training for a year along with training in arms. “All of those trained could only become gate keepers not constables,” he said.

To a query on whose orders these recruitments were made, Samita Afzal of the MQM-P, chairman of the committee, said they did not want to explain that part of the story.

To a query as to why street crimes are on the rise in different cities of the province, the IG said that security arrangements were made more stringent in Sukkur, Ghotki and Shikarpur areas of the province. He said criminals were also killed in police encounters in Naushero Feroze and Khairpur. He also admitted that recruitments to the Sindh Police were largely not on merit. Talking to media after the meeting, the IG said that security of SSP Rao Anwar was a challenge for them and reports of him being given VIP protocol or house arrest were not true. He said that all those who were involved in securing the final match of the PSL should be applauded for better arrangements and the same security arrangements would be made for the West Indies team touring Karachi for three T20 matches.

He, however, said that roads leading to hospitals would remain open so that patients could timely reach there and avoid any hassle as witnessed in the PSL final match.