LAHORE - The national anti-graft body has once again summoned Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother and provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in connection with Paragon City projects.

A source in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday told The Nation that Khawaja Saad had been asked to appear on Wednesday (today) while his brother Salman Rafique will have to appear before NAB tomorrow (Thursday). Both the brothers will be questioned in connection with Ashiyana Housing Scheme and Paragon City projects.

Earlier, Saad was summoned to appear before NAB on March 22. But he skipped the proceedings citing his inability to appear. It was not clear that whether the minister will appear before NAB today or not.

However, according to sources, the minister on Tuesday had expressed his willingness to appear before NAB on Wednesday (today).