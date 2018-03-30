Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing dissatisfaction, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the report of Federal Investigation Agency pertaining to steps taken for bringing back former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani to the country.

Observing that the FIA’s report was an eyewash, the top court directed secretaries of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to appear before the bench today (Wednesday). Both secretaries are directed to appear in-person and explain the court how much time they required to bring back Haqqani to the country.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing of identical petitions regarding Memogate scandal.

In 2011, former Pakistan ambassador to US Husain Haqqani had allegedly delivered a memo to former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen through Mansoor Ijaz.

The memo allegedly had requested US for its support to Pakistani civilian government against its military establishment after May 2 raid.

On January 29, the chief justice while hearing a case regarding right of vote to overseas Pakistanis had summoned details of the Memogate case.

During the course of instant hearing, Additional Attorney General Muhammad Waqar Rana informed the bench that FIR had been registered against Haqqani and red warrants had been issued by the concerned courts.

The FIR registered on March 10, 2018 stated: “it revealed that accused Husain Haqqani during his posting as ambassador of Pakistan in USA (from May 2008 to November 2011) in collaboration with other concerned officers/officials misused his official position, committed cheating, criminal breach of trust and misappropriated approximately 2 million dollars of national exchequer of Pakistan per year dishonestly and fraudulently.”

The enquiry of the FIA further transpired that Haqqani with the criminal intent manipulated the government’s funds thereby causing a huge wrongful loss to the government exchequer. Accordingly a case is being registered against Haqqani, the FIR stated. “Role of others involved in this crime of embezzlement will be thoroughly thrashed out during the course of investigation,” it further stated. “Further investigations are underway and will be finalised on receipt of relevant documents and record from the concerned quarters inclusive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad,” the FIR read.

During the hearing, chief justice inquired as to why the task was taking days as it was the task of hours.

He further observed that a person had run away after giving statements and this had now become the matter of the country’s honour.

On February 5, Haqqani in a statement said that there were a number of successors of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhary but none of them touched the case.

"It has been six years since I submitted a review petition to correct legal mistakes in the case. Will the court hear this case too?" he wondered.

He had also stated that he would not come to Pakistan on orders of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar as his orders could not be extended outside Pakistan. However, on February 15, the top court had issued arrest warrants for Haqqani.