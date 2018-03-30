Share:

Nadal back for Spain in Davis Cup

MADRID - Rafael Nadal celebrates his impending return to world number one spot with a recall Tuesday to Spain's Davis Cup team for the quarter-final tie against Germany. Nadal, who will top the latest world rankings to be released Monday, rejoins the squad for the first time since 2016 for the April 6-8 tie, team captain Sergi Bruguera announced. The 16-time Grand Slam winner is certain to take over from Roger Federer as world number one after the shock defeat of the Swiss ace in the second round of the Miami Masters on Saturday. Bruguera said that the 31-year-old was recovering well from an injury to his right leg that has sidelined him since he pulled out of the Australian Open in January. In February, he pulled out of the Mexican Open just hours before his opening match.–AFP

Hasan wins All-Pak NTC Badminton title

LAHORE - M Hasan of NTC Headquarter won the men’s single title of the All-Pakistan NTC Badminton Championship after defeating M Safdar of Central Region 2-0 in the final played here at the PU Gymnasium Hall Tuesday. Hasan outshone his opponent in all departments of the game with a score line 21-10, 21-14. NTC Managing Director Brig (R) Waqar Rasheed Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and witnessed the finals with keen interest and later, he distributed prizes and medals among the winning teams at a colourful closing ceremony. In the men’s doubles final, Imtiaz and Rizwan of NTC Quetta outstroked Hamidullah and M Hasan of NTC Headquarters 2-0. In inter-telecom operators final, Mobilin beat NTC 2-1 while in the team event final, NTC Headquarters made short work of Central Region 2-0.–Staff Reporter

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, NTC Managing Director Brig (R) Waqar praised the performance of the players and urged them to keep doing hard work with zeal to achieve excellence in the game. “NTC is taking every measure to engage its employees in healthy activities and this event is a part of the efforts to ensure participation of players in such events, which help them in maintaining good standard of the game,” he said.

The NTC MD said high-quality badminton was witnessed during the event and it was a heartening sign that NTC players are showing improvement in their game with each passing day. He said next year, this tournament will be organised at Islamabad or Karachi. “NTC is laying special emphasis on holding sports events in different games and it is working on a comprehensive plan to promote sports within the department,” he said.

Saqib stuns Usman in Grass Court Tennis

LAHORE - Unseeded Saqib Umer stunned seeded Usman Latif 6-4, 6-2 in men’s singles while all the seeded players moved into quarterfinals of Sheheryar Malik National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2018 here at Bagh-e-Jinnah tennis courts on Tuesday. In pre-quarterfinals men’s singles, Aqeel Khan beat Barkat Ullah 6-2, 6-1, Mudasir Murtaza beat Umer Babar 7-5, 6-1, Muzmil Murtaza beat Ijaz Khan 7-5, 2-6, 6-1, Heera Asghiq beat M Zahid Mujahid 6-1, 7-6, Abdul Haider beat Faizan Khurram 6-4, 7-6, Shahzad Khan beat Yousaf Khan 6-3, 6-0 and M Abid beat Hassan Riaz 6-2, 6-0 to qualify for quarterfinals. In ladies singles, Sara Mansoor beat Ayesha Asim 6-0, 6-0, Esha Jawad beat Marium 6-2, 6-2, Sara Muhammad beat Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0, Noor Malik beat Sara Salman 6-2, 6-0 and Mehwish Chishti beat Maha Saeed 6-1, 6-0 to qualify for quarterfinals. In men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals, M Abid and Usman Rafiqe beat Hassan Riaz and Zariab Peerzada 6-2, 6-3, Muzmil Murtaza and Muzmil Murtaza beat Haroon Zaid and Abdul Rehman 6-3, 6-2, Heera Ashiq and Abdul Rehman Malik beat Yousaf Khan and Ijaz Khan 6-3, 7-6.–Staff Reporter

Unifoam Shaheens qualify for semifinals

LAHORE – Unifoam Shaheens have recorded their fifth consecutive victory against Descon to qualify for semifinals of the Unifoam CPL Championship League 2018. Unifoam defeated Descon by 3 wickets. Descon, batting first, scored 121-5 with Usman Waheed hitting 36. Abbas Ali bagged 2 wickets. Unifoam achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets with Umar Tehzeeb scoring 34, Imtiaz 29 and Abbas Ali 23. Abbas Ali was named player of the match. Abacus then outclassed Al-Bario Engineering by 7 wickets. Al-Bario posted 185-9 which Abacus chased losing just 3 wickets. Umar Iqbal (81) won man of the match. In other matches, Burger Paints routed Ferozsons by 29 runs while Meezan Bank thumped Total Parco by 6 wickets and Zameen.com outlasted Pepsi Cola by 6 wickets. In next three matches, Total Parco beat Fatima Group by 4 wickets, Burger Paints thrashed Novamedia by 99 runs and Meezan Bank defeated Zameen.com by 5 wickets.–Staff Reporter

Baloch FC, Afghan FC in Football Cup semis

LAHORE - The final stage of Ufone Balochistan Football Cup is picking up momentum with quarterfinals being played at Railway Ground on Zarghoon Road. According to information made available here on Tuesday, top eight teams of the championship are battling it out to secure top four slots and play in the semifinals. In the first match, Khudai Dad Qalandarni FC from Khuzdar lost to Baloch FC Noshki in a one-sided affair by 4-1. The maiden goal for Qalandarni team was scored by M Fazal. Khalil scored the decisive hat-trick and was supported by Younas, who scored one goal to take their team into the semifinals. In the second match, Afghan FC Chaman beat Azad Baloch FC Noshki 1-0. From Afghan FC, Musa Kaleem’s solitary goal paved the way for his team to book berth in semifinals.–Staff Reporter