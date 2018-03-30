Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The annual exams of 9th and 10th class have been started under Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas here in the division amidst strict security arrangements.

Police personnel were deployed at the examination centers male and female for safety purpose and stopping the entry of unconcerned persons in examination centers.

However at various examination centers people were seen outside the examination centers making efforts to reach cheating materials to their candidates.

According to BISE officials, various vigilance teams of the board led by Chairman Barkat Ali A Haidery and Controller Examination Anwer Aleem Khanzada carried visited at the different examination centers in the division and about 10 candidates were caught with cheating materials and made their cases of copy cases and handed over their cases to official committee.

APPROVAL SOUGHT

Mirpurkhas district food controller has handed over last year’s list of 22 wheat procurement centers in the district to the secretary food department with recommendations for approval this year.

Sources of district food department Mirpurkhas hoped that from first week of April month wheat procurement centers would be setup.

The wheat procuring will be begun in the district but unfortunately wheat growers had compelled to sale their wheat crop in open market at Rs1100 per 40 kilogramme while last year official rate was Rs1300 per 40 kilogramme and growers suffering loss.

Wheat growers Khalid Arain, Muhammad Ismail, Imamdin Maher, Aijaz Panhwer and others said that owing to climate condition early wheat crop was sowed and harvested in the district as resultantly, from last week of February wheat harvesting was launched in the district than other areas of the province.

However, as the new crop came into the local markets wheat traders from Punjab and other areas of the Sindh came here to procure the wheat crop in open market.

They lamented that they were suffering big losses and deprived of reasonable rate of wheat owing to serious negligence of the government.

They demanded the government to announce support price of wheat Rs1500 per 40 kilogramme as petrol, diesel and fertilisers rate had been increased and encourage the growers to give more than subsidy in agriculture sector so that they could adopt the modern agriculture technology to increase per acre yield.