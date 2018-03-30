Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that till date India has not accepted partition of the sub-continent and today is punishing the people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their demand for right to self-determination and their affinity with Pakistan.

The AJK President made these remarks while addressing the Gold Medal Award ceremony organised by the Nazria Pakistan Council Trust (NPC) in the Zahid Malik Auditorium at Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park on Tuesday.

"We are entrusted with the promotion and protection of Pakistan's ideology," he declared, adding that there is an urgent need to make a determined effort to remove doubts, apprehensions and misgivings about the viability of the Two Nation Theory being spread by vested interests, especially after the secession of Bangladesh. For one, Bangladesh was not merged into and has its separate identity and statehood. He added that the Two Nation Theory is still valid today and is the defining aspect of the moral and political character of this nation. Based on the tenets of Islam, this nation was created to ensure social justice and to promote peace in the neighbourhood.

The AJK president said that India claims to be secular but the sizable population of Muslims living in India face severe discrimination, where their religious freedom has been curtailed. Muslim are forced into conversion and they have been denied any convincing inclusive or participatory part in national decision making and legislation. He said this mindset is not only a recent product of the BJP government but has been prevalent in every political era in India.

President AJK said that we are indeed very fortunate to be living in a free country where every citizen enjoys unrestricted freedom in exercising his or her religion, beliefs, principles and culture. Highlighting the horrendous human rights conditions in IOK, he said that India has unleashed a reign of terror upon the Kashmiris, openly murdering, harassing, maiming, illegally incarcerating political activists and dishonouring womenfolk. The innocent armed Kashmiris are being punished for raising their voice against the Indian occupation and demanding to exercise their right to self-determination. Even today, he said, the Kashmiris raise the slogans, "Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan and what does Pakistan mean: La Illaha Illalah", further cementing the founding ideology of Pakistan.

The President urged that we must focus on making Pakistan a secure and an economically strong nation by encouraging a knowledge-based service-oriented economy. "Insha'Allah Pakistan will become the top 10 economic powers in the coming 3 decades", he said. Economic injustice must be addressed, and equal opportunities must be provided to all, he said.

He said we must invest heavily in our communication and media to help project the positive image of this great nation and raise the profile of the Kashmir issue. India has been trumpeting its lies and falsehoods through its media misleading the world, he said.

President Azad Kashmir also distributed NPC Gold Medals to various distinguished recipients who had displayed utmost service to Pakistan.

The event was also attended by National Security Advisor Lt-Gen Nasir Khan Janjua, Dr Naeem Ghani, Chairman NOC, Mian Javed, Vice Chairman NOC; Gauhar Zahid Malik, Executive Secretary NPC; academicians, scholars, senior members of the civil society and a large number of students from various schools, colleges and universities.