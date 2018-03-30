Share:

NOORPUR THAL-The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) Khushab district office-bearers demanded a uniform education system for the country. During a meeting held under the chair of PTU district general secretary Malik Shaukat Hayat Shahi here, they also demanded up-gradation of teachers' service structure. They urged the government to establish women universities at district level. The PTU general secretary pledged to raise voice at every forum for a solution to the problems being faced by teachers.

PTU office-bearers including Haji Zahoor Ahmed Jora, Haji Sher Iqbal Baghoor, Ejaz Hussain Bhatti and Malik Dost Muhammad Sithar attended the meeting.

Hard work a must to bring about change

Hard work with dedication is necessary to bring about positive change in society.

This was stated by Assistant Education Officer Sub Division Jaura Kalan Riffat Batool Awan during a surprise visit to different government schools here the other day.

She checked attendance registers, fund registers and other office records of the schools.

She pointed out that improvement in the society was impossible unless educational institutions would fulfil their due role that is grooming and educating the youth. She added that the government was making all out efforts to provide modern education to the people of Noorpur Thal at their hometown.