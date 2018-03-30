Share:

LAHORE - JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq has called upon the CJP to take suo moto notice of the numerous problems being faced by the farmers.

Talking to journalists after visiting a protest camp by farmers at The Mall, he said CJ’s action was necessary to save the country’s agriculture from total destruction.

He said that the farmers were producing crops such as sugar cane, rice, cotton and wheat but the prices of these items were determined by the capitalists which was complete injustice.

He claimed that the High Court order for paying Rs. 180 per ton of sugar was ignored by the sugar mills owners backed by powerful politicians in the government.

The JI chief demanded farmers’ representation in the board which decided the procurement prices of the crops. Besides, he said, the government should procure the farm products directly from the growers instead of the middle man.

He also stressed upon the government to grant subsidy on the oil and electricity being used by the agriculturists. He also called for constructing farm to market roads and setting up farmer help centers. He said that farmers were deprived of water, seeds, and farm machinery essential items for agriculture. He said the rivers and dams were dry as India was constructing dams on these rivers to deprive this country of its share of water. However, he said, the rulers were criminally silent on the issue.

He said that as the farm products reached the markets after the hard labour of the growers, the middle men and capitalists did not allow him a fair return of his hard work due to which, the farmers were depressed.

Siraj also visited the sit-in of the Lady Health Visitors (LHVs), and expressed solidarity with their demands.

Later, addressing a convention of the JI Youth and the JI nominees for national and provincial assemblies’ seats at Mansoora, he said the federal and provincial governments had totally failed to provide any relief to the masses.

Sirajul Haq said that in spite of the vast resources of man and material, the country was under heavy debt of the IMF and the World Bank.

He said that the rulers had specialized in corruption and the tales of their corruption were being heard even in London and Dubai.

He said that elections had become a game of the wealthy and a common man could not even dream of contesting elections. He called upon the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take an oath from the elected Senators that they had not indulged in corruption in the election.