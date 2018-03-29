Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - A woman was killed while another sustained injuries in a landslide in Sheenpokh in Loy-Shelman, a remote town near Afghan border on Tuesday. administration official Shams-ur-Rehman said that the ill-fated women were digging out mud for construction when the mud slid. Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the area and retrieved the body and the wounded woman from the mud. The body and the injured woman were shifted to nearest health centre.