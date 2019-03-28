Share:

KANDHKOT - A 10-year-old girl was abducted at gunpoint here near Ghouspur on Wednesday. Some passengers were on their way to Ghouspur in a qingqi rickshaw. When the rickshaw reached Kacho Keti area, few armed men opened fire at it, and took away with them a girl named Zarina to Katcha area. When contacted, a police official said there was an old matrimonial dispute between two groups of Teghani tribe.

He said that police had been going door to door in various areas of Katcha in search of the girl.

However, no arrest had been made till the filing of this news.

It is to be noted here that the crime rate has risen sharply in the city and its suburbs in recent months.