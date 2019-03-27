Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and Embassy of France, French Center Islamabad screened French war film Army of Shadows (I’Armee Des Ombres) 1969 here late Wednesday.

The film directed by Jean-Pierre Melville is termed as a thriller that takes the viewer back to French Resistance during World War II having a bleak view without glamour and gloss. The film won respect some time later then its release when it was discovered as a jewel.

The film is an adaptation of Joseph Kessel’s 1943 book of the same name, which focuses on Kessel’s experiences as a member of the French Resistance.

The story revolves around a small group of Resistance fighters who used to move between safe houses, work with the Allied militaries, kill informers and escape the capture. Its portrays the characters as heroic but over all film presentation is bleak with no glamour.

At the time of its release in France, Army of Shadows was not well received or widely seen. It was not released in the United States for almost forty years. It was re-released in 2006 and greeted with critical praise in the U.S. appearing in many critics’ year-end top ten lists.

The film screening was part of regular activities of PNCA as every month such film screenings are held at PNCA featuring culture and traditions of different countries to involve the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in healthy activities as well as understand the cultural values of other communities, said the organisers.