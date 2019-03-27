Share:

LAHORE - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Wednesday denied meeting any person(s) from the ‘PFF’ - which is not recognised by the AFC.

The statement has made through a letter, which was issued by AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John at a time when Ashfaq and his allies have recently claimed and reported in some factions of media that they, Ashfaq and allies, are in close contact with AFC and FIFA officials.

The letter from AFC has certainly exposed their claims saying, “AFC has no intention of meeting with anyone from the so-called ‘PFF’ in Kuala Lumpur as alleged in various media reports. Reports of any such engagement are completely baseless, false and mischievous.”

It was further claimed by Ashfaq and his allies that two of his officials are going to attend a meeting at Kuala Lumpur with AFC. “Further, AFC has no intention of meeting with anyone from the ‘PFF’ in Kuala Lumpur as reported by some sections of Pakistani media. “As clearly mentioned on numerous occasions, AFC, as one of the confederations of FIFA, only recognises the executive committee led by Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat as the President,” the letter reads.

The AFC has clearly shown intent and reiterated to continue working with Faisal. “AFC will continue to work closely with the recognised PFF and FIFA in the best interest of Pakistani football,” the letter further reads. It is pertinent to mention that a day earlier, FIFA turned down the request of Naveed Haider, close ally of Ashfaq Hussain and a member of the PFF not recognized by the international bodies, to meet with the Secretary General of FIFA or some other official.