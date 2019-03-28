Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab AIDS Control Programme and the University of Central Punjab signed MoU for collaborations in research and communication, especially in material and theme development for high-risk groups. The program arranged a stage play and poster competition at the UCP Johar Town Campus on Wednesday. Director Dr Asim Altaf said that quackery was the main cause of HIV transmission in the last few years. He said the focus of the program was on changing the perceptions and raising awareness for controlling the spread of the disease. Pro-Rector UCP Dr Nizamuddin appreciated the government for educating youth about HIV/AIDS. He said the PACP and UCP teams worked hard on themes, design, and presentation. He assured full support to the efforts for controlling HIV/AIDS. Dean Faculty of Media Studies Dr Hannan said that development of communication material for high-risk groups like injecting drug users, sex workers and transgenders was itself a challenge. Play Rahay Hayat highlighted the theme of removing stigma and encouraging patients to go for treatment.