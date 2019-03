Share:

ISLAMABAD -Amina Ahmed won the ladies singles title, while Khurram won the deaf title in the 12th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019.

In the women’s final, Amina Ahmed secured total 306 pins to grab first position while Noorul Ain (305 pins) finished second and defending champion Rozina Ali (271) earned third spot.

In the deaf event final, Khurram won the title by scoring total 358 pins in two games while Qasim Asad secured second with 254 pins and Nasar Dar third with 249 pins.