ISLAMABAD - Left-arm spinner Muhammad Asif helped defending champions Federal Areas rout Sindh by 7 wickets to record third consecutive victory in the 8th NBP Disabled T20 Pentangular Cup 2019 match at RLCA Ground Gulberg, Karachi on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, Sindh were bundled out for 93 runs with only Majid Hussain (23) crossing the double figures. M Asif grabbed 4 wickets for 2 runs. Federal Areas chased the target in 14.3 overs losing just 3 wickets. Saif Ullah Khan hit 32, Hamza Hameed 19, M Saqlain 15 and Adeel Khan unbeaten 14. In another match of the day, KP beat Punjab by 5 wickets. Punjab, batting first, scored 164-7 and in reply, KP reached home in 18.3 overs losing 5 wickets.