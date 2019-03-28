ISLAMABAD - Left-arm spinner Muhammad Asif helped defending champions Federal Areas rout Sindh by 7 wickets to record third consecutive victory in the 8th NBP Disabled T20 Pentangular Cup 2019 match at RLCA Ground Gulberg, Karachi on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Naval Chief reaffirms Pak Navy's preparedness to foil any misadventure

Put into bat first, Sindh were bundled out for 93 runs with only Majid Hussain (23) crossing the double figures. M Asif grabbed 4 wickets for 2 runs. Federal Areas chased the target in 14.3 overs losing just 3 wickets. Saif Ullah Khan hit 32, Hamza Hameed 19, M Saqlain 15 and Adeel Khan unbeaten 14.  In another match of the day, KP beat Punjab by 5 wickets. Punjab, batting first, scored 164-7 and in reply, KP reached home in 18.3 overs losing 5 wickets.

 