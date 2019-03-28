Share:

MIRPURKHAS - An awareness walk was taken out by doctors and paramedical staff on the premises of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas to mark world TB Day.

Dozens of doctors and paramedical staff, led by additional civil surgeon Dr Abdul Wahid Khaskheli and Dr Gareesh Kumar, participated in the walk. They were carrying banners and placards marched in civil hospital and arrived at civil surgeon office.

Speaking to the participants, Dr Abdul Wahid Khaskheli, Dr Gareesh Kumar and Dr Umer Kaka said that Tuberculosis was a dangerous disease, and it spread silently. He added that awareness among the masses about the disease was very low which caused increase in its spread.

They said that when its germs were found in a person then his daily used things should be kept separate and ensure his complete proper treatment so that this disease might be controlled.

They advised the people to bring those TB disease patients to the TB ward of the civil hospital for those proper and complete treatment as there was available medical treatment of this disease.