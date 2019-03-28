Share:

Bayern Munich have signed France defender Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid, the German record champions confirmed in an official statement on Wednesday.

The "Bavarians" have strengthened their squad for the next season after signing the 23-year-old versatile defender, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

"I am very happy that with Lucas Hernandez we have been able to sign one of the best defensive players in the world," Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "Lucas can play both in central defence and on the left wing. He will continue our tradition of outstanding French players."

Bayern's new arrival played since 2007 for Atletico Madrid where he played his way through all youth teams. He joined the first team in 2014 and made ever since 110 appearances.

Hernandez lifted with Atletico Madrid the UEFA Europa League title in 2018 before clinching the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France's national team after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

"Today is a very important day in my career. Bayern is one of the best clubs in Europe and the world," Hernandez said. "I am proud to be able to fight for all titles with Bayern in the future. I would like to thank Atletico for 12 wonderful years. Atletico will be always a part of me. Now I am looking forward to my next step with Bayern."