Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital police arrested 12 outlaws, including six drug pushers and recovered 3.610kh hashish, 255 gram heroin and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He further said following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to ensure effective crackdown against anti-social elements.

According to details, Sabzi Mandi police arrested Rabia, Basri and Nazar Wali and recovered a total of 3.610kg hashish from them, Khana police arrested Moazam Khalid for having 125 gram heroin, while Tarnol police nabbed Ameer with 130gram heroin. Nilore police arrested Ansar for having 30 bore pistol while Shehzad and Batil Khan was held by Tarnol police for having one 30 bore pistol each, Ramana police held Zohaib Khan for having a wine bottle while Karachi Company police nabbed Usman for having 30 bore pistol, Koral police recovered rifle as well as ammunition from an accused Nawaz while Shahab was held by Loi Bher police for having 32 bore revolver.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.