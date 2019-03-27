Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have registered a case against a drug racket kingpin and two of his operators after recovering heroin concealed in a leather jacket, official sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

The drug racket kingpin was identified as Raja Yousaf son of Raja Sarwar while his operators were Raja Imran son of Raja Fida and Zakir son of Fazal Hussain, all residents of Paleena, Gujar Khan.

FIR was lodged with Police Station Gujar Khan under section 9B Control of Narcotics Substances Act (CNSA).

According to FIR, a copy of which is also available with The Nation, a citizen namely Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood, resident of Mohra Bhattian, told police that his younger brother Chaudhry Usman planned to travel to UK in January when Raja Yousaf, Raja Imran and Zakir visited his residence on 18/1/2019. He added the troika had handed over a leather jacket to Usman requesting him to give the jacket to brother in law of Raja Imran in the UK. The complainant said that the Pakistan Customs did not allow the passenger to carry the jacket to the UK from New Islamabad International Airport because of the extra luggage which he sent back to home. “I phoned the troika and told the entire saga with a request to get back their jacket but they did not arrive to do so,” Sajid said adding that he, on suspicious, cut off the jacket and found heroin packs that concealed skilfully in the jacket.

He asked the police to register a case against the troika and to arrest them. Police, while taking action, booked the troika on narcotics smuggling charges and begun investigation.

“Yes, police have booked Raja Yousaf and two others after seizing 500 grams of heroin from the jacket,” said Assistant Sub Inspector Malik Fayyaz, who is investigating the case.

He said that raids are being carried out to arrest the alleged smugglers who are still at large.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, during a chat with media men, claimed, “The ANF investigates have returned the heroin-filled jacket to police saying the force is not sure who is the real culprit”.

According to some senior police officers, the delay in initiating legal action against Raja Yousaf and his gang has put serious question marks on performance of Rawalpindi Police and ANF.

They said Ch Sajid reported the matter and handed over heroin- filled jacket to ASP Gujar Khan Umer Khan on January 21. However, ASP did not lodge FIR against smugglers. They added CPO, on media reports, came into action and formed a fact-finding committee to ascertain as to why the ASP and his team made delay in launching FIR against culprits. “Later, CPO shifted the case to ANF investigators of which summoned the parties and recorded their statements,” the officers said.