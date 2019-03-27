Share:

ISLAMABAD-The city managers once again announced on Wednesday that the understaffed Planning Wing would be revamped by inducting new qualified and technical experts.

It was decided in a meeting held here at the CDA headquarters but circles concerned are not taking the move seriously as the top management had earlier declared to promote dozens of officers in their next due grades without any further delay but it has been failed to materialise the claims so far.

The Planning Wing is the backbone of CDA but it remained understaffed and is facing performance challenges. For instance, the DG Design, Hafiz Ahsan-ul-Haq, is holding look after charge of the Member Planning for the last several months but he is avoiding to take policy decisions.

Sources informed that he openly asks in official meetings that he is not a permanent Member Planning so he cannot take important decisions.

The Member Planning is the head of Planning Wing with 2 director generals, 3 deputy director generals, 17 directors and 4 deputy directors.

But all major directorates including urban planning, regional planning, housing societies, master plan, building control-I and building control-II are being run on ad-hoc basis by appointing grade-18 officers on current charge basis when they all are entitled to their promotions.

Though realising the importance of matter, the incumbent management of the authority has decided to introduce reforms in the Planning Wing but its seriousness in this regard would be gauged in coming days.

It is not the first time when the city managers are claiming to revamp the planning wing but the previous management had also sought relaxation in a ban imposed on recruitments by the government.

In response, the Establishment Division had given a go ahead to the civic body for fresh recruitments but the bureaucratic impediments halted the move and said relaxation of six months given by Establishment Division was expired.

According to a press note issued by the CDA’s public Relation Directorate, a comprehensive plan has been formulated to strengthen the planning wing of the authority to improve service delivery.

The proposed plan suggests reduction in redundant directorates and expansion at levels of town planners and technical experts. The proposal also envisages focus on building control and enforcement.

There is recommendation to have three sections of building control, which would have a set up that would streamline disposal of pending applications.

Similarly, there would be a directorate of monitoring and evaluation that would perform the role of enforcement.

The proposal also suggests recruiting planning staff on lucrative packages to encourage qualified technical experts to work with CDA. Additional salary coupled with a more decentralised working environment where planning wing will be taking care of its own financial and HR matters. A detailed plan with posts has been prepared and financial impacts have also been calculated.

It is expected that reform in Planning Wing along with incentivised pay package, better HR and redesigning the hierarchical set up under better service delivery oriented regulations will provide relief to citizens of Islamabad.

Deliberation on these reforms have been going on for a few weeks and today special assistant to Prime Minister on CDA was also briefed on these reforms.