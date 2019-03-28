Share:

KARACHI - Former defence secretary Gen (r) Tariq Waseem Ghazi has emphasised the need for allocating large portion of the country’s budget for education and health, saying at the same time, it should also be ensured that the allocated amount is utilised in a transparent manner. “The budgeting plan and it’s utilisation should be crystal clear,” Gen (r) Tariq Waseem Ghazi asserted while speaking at a session held at Dow University of Health Sciences. Ghazi stressed that the concept of ghost schools and ghost healthcare centres should also be eliminated as “without ratifying corruption in the health and education” it is not possible to increase the budget.

He recalled that a survey conducted in 1990 revealed that 45 percent of schools in Punjab have been built just on papers but not on ground. He emphasized upon dissolving the class system as the current system is based upon elite class preference.

Responding to a question, he said that garbage, filth and pollution should be removed from Karachi.

A 1990 survey had revealed that 45p of schools in Punjab were built just in papers

He reminded that when he was the Corps Commander Karachi, the European Union had awarded a grant of 20 Million Euro for garbage recycling plant, adding that the amount was lapsed due to lethargy of then federal and provincial governments. He encouraged the students to concentrate on studies and become a skilled and competent doctor and serve the humanity.

Ghazi said that a doctor should have high communication skills to satisfy his patients and address their queries because a doctor is known by his reputation and skills. He said that the former Army Chief Gen Asif Nawaz was always keen to know reputation of the officer before working for any strategic plan.

Addressing the students, the retired general said that before beginning your professional life, you should be able to foresee yourself and your status in the near future. Professional life is all about new challenges and passing through those challenges wisely. Most of people are only interested in just spending their working hours and get back to home. Instead, they should concentrate on their work and best possible ways to accomplish their assigned tasks’.

Dow Medical College Principal Prof Kartar Dawani also addressed the session and also gave a brief introduction to the guest.

JI kicks off mass contact drive

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter has launched ‘Awami Rabita Muhim’ in the metropolis, which will continue till April 20, 2019.

This was announced by JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman while addressing the nazims of the party at Idara-e-Noor Haq here yesterday. Addressing the gathering, Hafiz Naeem said that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is determined and struggling for spreading Islamic teachings in the society; adding that the JI is not a party, which revolves around any personality rather it is working for the imposition of true Islamic teachings in the country.

On the occasion, Hafiz Naeem said that founder of Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Moududi had worked worked for spreading the message of love, affection and harmony through Islamic teachings during his life. “The entire world was impressed by the personality of Maulana Moududi but the JI founder always focused on collective struggle for the betterment of society”, Hafiz Naeem claimed.

He said that the JI would also setup reception camps in connection with the “Awami Rabita Muhim” at different areas of the city; adding that the party workers would also contact the masses at every platform.

“The JI workers and supporters would also go door-to-door in order to spread the message of Jamaat-e-Islami; adding that pamphlets, banners and posters would also be displayed in connection of the campaign across the metropolis”, Hafiz Naeem informed. The JI Karachi Naib Nazims Dr Osama Razi, Dr Wasay Shakir, Secretary General JI Karachi Abdul Wahab and others also spoke on the occasion.