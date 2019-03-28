Share:

BOP, 1LINK partner for PESSI collection

Lahore (PR): The Bank of Punjab has partnered with 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd to digitise Punjab Employees’ Social Security Institution (PESSI) for the collection of its contribution payments through digital channels of all commercial banks across the country.

BOP – which had exclusively been collecting payments for PESSI- has now extended these services via 1LINK platform under an agreement. Employers across Punjab will now have the ease of paying their PESSI contributions by simply using their existing bank accounts and pay via ATMs, Mobile Applications or Internet Banking services of their respective banks.

Telenor’s 14th anniversary

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a renewed commitment to empowering Pakistan.

Since the beginning of its commercial operations in 2005, the company has emerged as the second largest cellular operator in the country with 44 million strong and growing customer base and 28% share in the Pakistani telecom market. Telenor Pakistan has also become the leader of ICT-powered digital transformation in the country. Telenor Pakistan’s journey comprises many industry first initiatives and benchmarks including the country’s first and foremost mobile banking service, Easypaisa, best-in-class data.

and broadband services, multiple-award winning digital solutions for agriculture and civic rights, Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) enabled network, and the industry’s first and only 4.5G service, to name a few. The company recently established its new headquarters in Islamabad that is built to induce innovation and creativity into solutions for the customers. Since its inception, Telenor Pakistan has taken a frontrunner position in building and developing a digital ecosystem in Pakistan and is a key enabler of the country’s national digital agenda.

Nishat Motor ceremony

Lahore (PR): Excellence Delivered (ExD), the only platinum partner of SAP from Pakistan, held a Go Live ceremony of its SAP S4 HANA 1809 project for Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt.) Ltd. at the HNMPL Head office in Lahore.

HNMPL is a joint venture between Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation and Millat Tractors Ltd. for the production and assembly of Hyundai cars in Pakistan.

As tech partners of HNMPL, ExD is ensuring that the organization’s technological needs are met according to the global best practices defined by SAP for the automotive sector, in line with local requirements. Along with this, back office and operational support is also being provided to ensure excellent application of services.

Solar Pakistan from 28th

Lahore (PR): After exhibiting successfully for the last seventh consecutive years the International Exhibition for Renewable Energy is now going to organize its 8th Edition of Solar Pakistan 2019 from March 28 to 30 (Thursday-Saturday) at Expo Centre Lahore.

The mega show of the renewable energy, organized by the FAKT Exhibitions, has now developed into a major platform for Solar Industry.

FAKT Exhibitions CEO Saleem Khan Tanoli stated that more than 100 exhibitors will showcase their products from over 10 countries, including China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Germany, Korea, Italy, Turkey, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and the USA.

TPL Maps highest selling navigation product

Karachi (PR): TPL Maps, Pakistan’s first and largest mapping company, is the highest selling navigation product in the country. TPL has been empowering auto industry with accurate and precision driven maps in more than 37 languages including Urdu, English and Chinese.

Some of the known brands that trust TPL Maps include Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, Corolla, Honda Civic 1.5 and Suzuki Swift. These constitute 70% of the vehicles manufactures in Pakistan that comes with built-in Navigation option.

TPL Maps is the only local navigation company providing maps licensed by the Survey of Pakistan and offers a host of features including Voice Guided Navigation, Housing Address Search, maps in over 50 languages including Urdu and Chinese with 2D and 3D models for better visibility. The company’s long-term strategy is to further dominate the automotive vehicle space by Working on HD mapping and defining parameters for driverless cars.