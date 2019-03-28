Share:

LAHORE : A civil court has dismissed the post arrest bail of a fake lawyer Mazhar Abbas Nandhla who had been doing ‘legal’ practice in different courts on the basis of a forged degree of LLB. Judicial Magistrate Nadeem Ahmad heard the petitioner and ruled that after perusal of the record, the petitioner not only posed himself an advocate by wearing uniform, he also filed an application for grant of pre-arrest bail introducing himself a lawyer. In his petition seeking post-arrest bail, the petitioner had pleaded not guilty arguing that he never posed himself an advocate and his opponents had implicated him in a false case for personal reasons. According to the FIR, the Civil Lines Police Station had on January 10 registered a criminal case against Mazhar Abbas Nandhla for committing fraud by posing himself an advocate fraudulently. The case was registered on the written complaint by Secretary Punjab Bar Council Mr Khalil Jabran. According to details, the Anti-Corruption Committee of Punjab Bar Council after receiving numerous complaints against Mazhar Abbas conducted an inquiry into the matter. As per committee’s findings, Mazhar Abbas, a resident of Multan, was doing ‘legal’ practice in courts on the basis of a fake LLB degree not verified by the concerned university.