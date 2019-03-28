Share:

Pakistan has said that de-escalation has yet not happened with India in the wake of Pulwama incident.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Pakistan has repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side has never reciprocated.

He pointed out that a ten-member FIA team started an investigation into Pulwama incident soon after Pakistan received the Indian dossier.

He said according to the preliminary investigation, there is no linkage of Pakistan with Pulwama incident.

The spokesperson said we have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they have any actionable intelligence and evidence that would sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said the Indian dossier does not claim any linkage of Jaish-e-Muhammad Chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident.

When asked about to comment on the US's latest resolution at the UN Security Council to blacklist Masood Azhar, the spokesperson clarified that it is a technical issue and the appropriate forum to address it is the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee.

He regretted the resolution has been circulated in the UN Security Council at a time when the matter was under consideration by the 1267 committee.

The Spokesperson said such efforts to circumvent the established machinery for this purpose will only weaken the sanctions regime.

Any action outside the sanctions committee will undermine the integrity of the sanctions regime and must be avoided.

He said Pakistan is committed to fulfill its obligations under the UN sanctions regime.

When asked about the tweet of Indian External Affairs Minister's comments on two Ghotki girls, the spokesperson termed it as desperate electioneering ploys by the Indian leadership.

He urged the International community to pressurize India to halt its gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and help resolve the lingering dispute.

Responding to a question, Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan has also taken up with the Indian government the issue of security of its prisoners in their prisons.