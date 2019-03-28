Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Wednesday said that the road traffic accidents dropped by 83 percent in Lahore after the traffic police department launched a full-fledged campaign to ensure road safety measures.

He said the incidents of head injuries also decreased by 83 percent CTO Liaqat Ali Malik expressed these views while addressing a traffic education seminar at a local university. Hundreds of students, teachers, and government officials attended the seminar.

“This is our fundamental responsibility to follow traffic rules and promote awareness about traffic laws and road safety measures,” the CTO said while addressing the student. “Our youth is much talented and they are the key for of rising and better Pakistan.”

He said: “A minor mistake on road can lead to disaster.” He urged students “never drive in haste” and always obey traffic rules by adopting road safety measures. “A minor mistake, on the road, can lead to a big disaster. When you drive on roads, there is no second chance to learn,” the officer said. “The young generation must come forward to play their very important role in building a better Pakistan.”

The CTO while quoting the recent reports of the Punjab Health Department and the Young Doctors Association said that the road mishaps descended drastically after the police stepped up a special campaign to enforce road safety measures in Lahore, last year.