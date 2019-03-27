Share:

It sounds a bit like sitting in the middle of the road when there’s a queue of juggernauts coming straight at you. This is a little overplayed but it’s kind of what an international group of scientists has just set out to do. The researchers want to position themselves in the centre of “Iceberg Alley” off the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula and drill into the seafloor. Huge blocks of ice are likely to come drifting by in the process. It’s hoped the sediments the researchers recover will tell us something of how the White Continent has changed in the past and how its kilometres-thick ice sheet might react in the future in what’s projected to be a much warmer world. Expedition 382 of the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) left Punta Arenas in Chile on Monday. Using the drill ship, the Joides Resolution (JR), the team will core a number of seafloor locations right in the middle of Iceberg Alley. The scientists are looking for the “rafted debris” that’s been dropped by giant bergs as they head north from the Peninsula towards the South Atlantic.

This detritus of dust, dirt, and rock was originally scraped off the continent by the ice when it was part of a glacier, before it broke away to become an iceberg. And through the wonder of modern geochemistry, it’s possible to date this material and even to tie it to the specific locations in Antarctica.

The really helpful thing from the scientists’ point of view is that they only need go to the alley to get a very broad view of past Antarctic behaviour. It works like this: Bergs when they calve will bump anti-clockwise around the coast in the direction taken by near-shore currents. But when they reach the Peninsula - that’s when they encounter the big clockwise flow of water known as the Antarctic Circumpolar Current.