Rawalpindi-PPP leader Faryal Talpur on Wednesday visited the residence of ex-minister transport Muhammad Abdul Slam Butt at Angat Pura and expressed her condolence with the bereaved family.

She was accompanied by former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Yaqoob, other PPP leaders and workers. Faryal Talpur, who is sister of former president Asif Zardari, offered fateha for the departed soul of AJK ex-minister Abdul Salam Butt. She said that Abdul Islam Butt was a veteran politician who always did politics of principles. She said leaders like Butt are assets of any party. Police made tight security on arrival of Faryal Talpur. Former minister for transport AJK Muhammad Abdul Salam Butt had died of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia while he was performing Umrah.

He was laid to rest in Saudi Arabia.